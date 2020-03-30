Beazley’s (BEZ) Reduce Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Beazley (LON:BEZ)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BEZ. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 675 ($8.88) to GBX 525 ($6.91) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 555 ($7.30) to GBX 440 ($5.79) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 567.70 ($7.47).

Shares of LON:BEZ opened at GBX 384.20 ($5.05) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 503.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.56, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Beazley has a one year low of GBX 294.20 ($3.87) and a one year high of GBX 634 ($8.34). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and a PE ratio of 8.73.

In other news, insider Adrian Cox sold 35,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 599 ($7.88), for a total transaction of £214,657.64 ($282,369.96). Also, insider Sally Lake purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 375 ($4.93) per share, with a total value of £18,750 ($24,664.56).

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

