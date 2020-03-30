Belpointe Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on EQIX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Equinix from $634.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Equinix from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Equinix from $620.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equinix from $520.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $623.26.

In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 299 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.52, for a total transaction of $169,987.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,931.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.91, for a total value of $145,977.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,479,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,842 shares of company stock worth $20,143,610 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX opened at $594.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Equinix Inc has a one year low of $440.72 and a one year high of $657.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $601.93 and its 200-day moving average is $577.37.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.84%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 22.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.65%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.