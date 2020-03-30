Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $149,000 Position in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 49.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,488 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 567.8% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 4.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Shares of BTI opened at $32.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.17 and a 200-day moving average of $39.17. British American Tobacco PLC has a one year low of $27.32 and a one year high of $45.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.6721 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised British American Tobacco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised British American Tobacco from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on British American Tobacco from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.