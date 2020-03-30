Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $161,000 Stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 709.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

CB opened at $108.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Ltd has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.86.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

CB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Atlantic Securities raised Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chubb from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.85.

In related news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.74 per share, for a total transaction of $199,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,242.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.