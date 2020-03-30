Belpointe Asset Management LLC Invests $156,000 in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AERI. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from to in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “average” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.53.

Shares of AERI stock opened at $13.05 on Monday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $49.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.32.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $24.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.86 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 85.35% and a negative net margin of 285.57%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

