BidaskClub Upgrades Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) to Buy

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AXNX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Get Axonics Modulation Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $22.61 on Friday. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $43.37. The company has a quick ratio of 16.29, a current ratio of 17.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.43. The company has a market cap of $782.89 million, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of -1.65.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.03). Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 61.38% and a negative net margin of 578.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1913.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Rinda Sama sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $137,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,501,192.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Andera Partners sold 164,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $5,190,925.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 461,327 shares of company stock worth $14,314,286. 35.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 840.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.24% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

Featured Article: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.