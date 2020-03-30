BidaskClub Upgrades Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

DENN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Maxim Group raised Denny’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised Denny’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denny’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Denny’s has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.86.

Get Denny's alerts:

Shares of DENN opened at $8.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.57. Denny’s has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $23.88.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $113.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.17 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 21.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Denny’s will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Denny’s news, COO Christopher D. Bode sold 33,000 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $680,130.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,308.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 9,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.