BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 50,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares during the period. Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the third quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter worth $441,000. 31.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DSU opened at $8.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.74. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.92 and a 1 year high of $11.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.0711 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

