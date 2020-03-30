Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 25th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.03. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock opened at $10.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.25. The stock has a market cap of $243.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.70.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 907.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 126,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 113,507 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 528.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 48,143 shares during the last quarter.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

