Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $707.74 Million

Analysts expect Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to post $707.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $711.10 million and the lowest is $704.62 million. Boston Properties posted sales of $679.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full-year sales of $2.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $706.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.15 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 6.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $158.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.25.

In other news, President Douglas T. Linde sold 27,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.67, for a total value of $3,971,914.85. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 208,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,228,362.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Twardock sold 5,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total value of $735,534.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,700.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,250 shares of company stock valued at $12,626,628 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 161,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,915,000 after purchasing an additional 53,172 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties by 185.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Boston Properties by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 184,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,995,000 after acquiring an additional 28,723 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 311,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in Boston Properties by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 197,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,544,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $93.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. Boston Properties has a one year low of $77.21 and a one year high of $147.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.92%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

