Brinker Capital Inc. Acquires 103 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on TYL shares. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.78.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.43, for a total value of $666,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,518,165.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,468,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,050 shares of company stock worth $30,295,348 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $282.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.70, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.62 and a 12-month high of $340.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $309.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.44.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $288.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.57 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

