Brinker Capital Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Crane by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $119,844,000 after acquiring an additional 251,843 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Crane in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,632,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Crane by 1,655.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 146,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,834,000 after acquiring an additional 138,408 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Crane in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,780,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Crane by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 917,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,263,000 after acquiring an additional 85,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $49.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Crane Co. has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $91.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.50 and its 200-day moving average is $79.36.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Crane had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Several analysts have commented on CR shares. Buckingham Research raised shares of Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Crane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Crane from to in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.20.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

