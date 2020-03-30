Brinker Capital Inc. Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB)

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. owned about 0.05% of Union Bankshares worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Union Bankshares by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,309,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,707,000 after purchasing an additional 195,545 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Union Bankshares by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,244,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,282,000 after purchasing an additional 188,075 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Union Bankshares by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,131,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,048,000 after purchasing an additional 99,525 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Union Bankshares by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,467,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,094,000 after purchasing an additional 54,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Union Bankshares by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AUB. Compass Point cut Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stephens began coverage on Union Bankshares in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

NYSE:AUB opened at $21.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.84 and its 200-day moving average is $35.20. Union Bankshares Corporation has a 1-year low of $18.84 and a 1-year high of $40.20.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $164.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.70 million.

Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

