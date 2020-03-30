Brinker Capital Inc. Has $1.76 Million Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Rapino purchased 25,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.98 per share, with a total value of $999,837.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,420,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,336,628.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Rowles purchased 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $99,560.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,253,113.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,318 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYV opened at $47.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.19 and a 200 day moving average of $66.02. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $76.60.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LYV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Cfra upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.80.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

