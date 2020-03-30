Brinker Capital Inc. Increases Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 135.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,358 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Amdocs by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Amdocs by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DOX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Amdocs from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Amdocs from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amdocs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Amdocs stock opened at $51.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.91. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $44.05 and a 12 month high of $77.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.49.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.01%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

