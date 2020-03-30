Brinker Capital Inc. Lowers Position in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Brinker Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 521.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEE shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ameren in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Ameren from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.91.

Shares of AEE opened at $74.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.77. Ameren Corp has a 12-month low of $58.74 and a 12-month high of $87.65.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ameren Corp will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.10%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

