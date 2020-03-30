Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 2,716 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Brinker Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 6.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQNR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Equinor ASA stock opened at $10.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $23.97.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $15.17 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

