British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BTI. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $571,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BTI opened at $32.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.17. British American Tobacco PLC has a 12 month low of $27.32 and a 12 month high of $45.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $0.6721 dividend. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America raised shares of British American Tobacco from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

