Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.70 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) to announce sales of $5.70 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Broadcom’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.71 billion and the lowest is $5.69 billion. Broadcom reported sales of $5.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full year sales of $23.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.33 billion to $25.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $25.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.95 billion to $26.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 69.53% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.55 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $360.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.81.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.18, for a total transaction of $14,595,164.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 420,938 shares of company stock valued at $121,050,177. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,052,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $964,550,000 after acquiring an additional 344,846 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $1,554,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 580,592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $183,479,000 after acquiring an additional 203,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $41,451,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $230.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $268.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.30. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $331.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

