Brokerages Expect Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) will report $134.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Emerald Expositions Events’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $134.44 million and the highest is $135.47 million. Emerald Expositions Events reported sales of $137.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Emerald Expositions Events will report full year sales of $363.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $357.85 million to $368.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $370.52 million, with estimates ranging from $361.42 million to $379.62 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Emerald Expositions Events.

Get Emerald Expositions Events alerts:

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Emerald Expositions Events had a positive return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $44.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.14 million. The firm’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

EEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerald Expositions Events from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut Emerald Expositions Events from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Emerald Expositions Events from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Emerald Expositions Events from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

EEX opened at $2.52 on Monday. Emerald Expositions Events has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.27. The firm has a market cap of $178.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 30,312 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Emerald Expositions Events during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerald Expositions Events during the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 105,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 16,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 79,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 9,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.05% of the company’s stock.

Emerald Expositions Events Company Profile

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

Read More: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Emerald Expositions Events (EEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Expositions Events Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald Expositions Events and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.