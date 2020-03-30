Brokerages Expect Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $170.07 Million

Equities research analysts expect Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) to post sales of $170.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Store Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $161.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $179.65 million. Store Capital posted sales of $149.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Store Capital will report full year sales of $709.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $647.22 million to $740.63 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $780.93 million, with estimates ranging from $652.41 million to $822.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Store Capital.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.22). Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 42.81%. The company had revenue of $173.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Store Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STOR. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Store Capital from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Store Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

In other news, EVP Chad Allen Freed purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.20 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Also, CFO Catherine F. Long purchased 3,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.20 per share, with a total value of $87,822.00. Insiders acquired a total of 18,485 shares of company stock valued at $565,972 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Store Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $305,695,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Store Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $167,951,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Store Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,489,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Store Capital by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,001,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,529,000 after buying an additional 770,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Store Capital by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 819,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,505,000 after buying an additional 392,762 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STOR stock opened at $19.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.40. Store Capital has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $40.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Store Capital’s payout ratio is currently 70.35%.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

