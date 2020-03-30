Brokers Issue Forecasts for Steven Madden, Ltd.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Steven Madden in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 26th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SHOO. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $23.92 on Monday. Steven Madden has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $44.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.78.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $414.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.96 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,045,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,008,000 after buying an additional 398,175 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,081,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 146.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,010,633 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,467,000 after buying an additional 600,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network bought a new position in Steven Madden in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

