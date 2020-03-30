Brooktree Capital Management Acquires New Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alley Co LLC raised its position in Chevron by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its position in shares of Chevron by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 661,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,755,000 after purchasing an additional 39,182 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,902,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $68.78 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.17 and its 200-day moving average is $111.27. The company has a market capitalization of $129.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.04.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a target price (down previously from ) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.21.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

