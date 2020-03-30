Brooktree Capital Management Acquires New Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 196.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 39,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 26,107 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 91,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 43,440 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 400,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 85,100 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 25,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 17,772 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 24,553 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $661,457.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 331,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,943,325.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jan Siegmund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.21 per share, for a total transaction of $262,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $19.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.84. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $28.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). The Western Union had a net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 737.30%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. This is a boost from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.02%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WU. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.62.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

