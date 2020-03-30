Brooktree Capital Management Acquires New Shares in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,453 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000. 3M makes up approximately 0.9% of Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitnell & Co. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 9,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.31.

3M stock opened at $133.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $219.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.12.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.62%.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

