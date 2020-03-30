Brooktree Capital Management Acquires New Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYK opened at $159.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $61.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.00. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

SYK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.24.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

