Brooktree Capital Management Buys New Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 138,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,000. Jefferies Financial Group makes up approximately 2.7% of Brooktree Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,570 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 147,950 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 99.2% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 43,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 21,411 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 675,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,434,000 after acquiring an additional 9,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 432,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after acquiring an additional 13,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JEF opened at $14.34 on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.05.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on JEF. Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 21st. ValuEngine raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

