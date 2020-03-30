Brooktree Capital Management Buys Shares of 9,714 Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth $659,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the third quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in Novartis by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVS opened at $79.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.65 and a 200-day moving average of $89.69. The company has a market cap of $182.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. Novartis AG has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Novartis had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $3.0425 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVS. Guggenheim lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.34.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

