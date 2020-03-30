Brooktree Capital Management Invests $112,000 in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 515 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 202,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 29,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HD. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Home Depot from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Nomura lowered their price target on Home Depot from $251.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.20.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HD opened at $190.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $217.40 and a 200 day moving average of $224.79. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

