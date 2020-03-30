Brooktree Capital Management Invests $50,000 in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 800 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $19,244,610,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,190,247 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,438,259,000 after acquiring an additional 498,861 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,713,105 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,222,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,257 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.8% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 13,055,572 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $786,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,844 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,823,283 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $609,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $3,843,160.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 225,610 shares in the company, valued at $13,944,954.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $46,066.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,305.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,314 shares of company stock valued at $10,810,696. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. TheStreet cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.78.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $46.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.88. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $74.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.39.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology service provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

