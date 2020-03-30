Brooktree Capital Management Makes New $109,000 Investment in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Stericycle by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,924,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,482 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,544,000. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 17.2% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,988,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,186,000 after acquiring an additional 439,266 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,526,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 881,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,222,000 after acquiring an additional 322,200 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRCL. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stericycle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Stericycle stock opened at $42.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Stericycle Inc has a 12-month low of $38.45 and a 12-month high of $67.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.45.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.70% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $799.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stericycle Inc will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $375,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,592.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

