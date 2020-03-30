Brooktree Capital Management Makes New $2.86 Million Investment in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 22,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,000. Procter & Gamble makes up about 2.6% of Brooktree Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $1,859,000. Bank OZK increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $12,002,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,676,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 64.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Argus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.40.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $110.17 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

