Brooktree Capital Management Makes New Investment in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 724 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAX. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,082,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,214,000 after buying an additional 433,693 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the third quarter worth about $436,000. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 316.2% in the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the third quarter worth about $335,000. 83.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAX stock opened at $79.79 on Monday. Baxter International Inc has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $95.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.02.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.59%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded Baxter International from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Baxter International from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a report on Monday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.53.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

