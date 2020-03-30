Brooktree Capital Management Makes New Investment in Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT)

Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mantech International during the fourth quarter worth about $3,112,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mantech International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mantech International during the third quarter worth about $35,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 1,578.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 435.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Mantech International news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $311,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at $898,623.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Kerr acquired 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.35 per share, with a total value of $30,240.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,745.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mantech International stock opened at $70.81 on Monday. Mantech International Corp has a 1 year low of $53.01 and a 1 year high of $93.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.86. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.21. Mantech International had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $604.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Mantech International’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mantech International Corp will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Mantech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Mantech International’s payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MANT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mantech International from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Mantech International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

