Brooktree Capital Management Makes New Investment in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNRO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Monro by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monro in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Monro in the third quarter worth $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Monro by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monro in the fourth quarter worth $123,000.

Get Monro alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on MNRO shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Monro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Monro from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Monro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO opened at $40.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.87. Monro Inc has a 1-year low of $37.22 and a 1-year high of $89.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). Monro had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $329.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Monro’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Monro Inc will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.