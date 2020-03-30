Brooktree Capital Management Purchases New Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 24,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $725,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $194,039,000. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $3,954,000. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $313.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $360.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price (down from $380.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $241.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $283.81 and a 200 day moving average of $273.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.52. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $171.04 and a 12-month high of $344.32.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 16.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 13,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.78, for a total value of $3,852,830.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total transaction of $328,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,386 shares of company stock worth $7,700,076 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.