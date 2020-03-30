Brooktree Capital Management Purchases Shares of 5,371 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,000. BlackRock comprises approximately 2.5% of Brooktree Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 171 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 847 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK stock opened at $434.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $576.81. The firm has a market cap of $67.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $477.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $480.77.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 28.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

In related news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total transaction of $2,285,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total transaction of $1,218,137.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,381 shares of company stock worth $60,691,912 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from to in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $590.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.08.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.