Brooktree Capital Management Takes $117,000 Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 812 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,054 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,971,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,748,495,000 after purchasing an additional 548,830 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,196,059,000 after purchasing an additional 100,637 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,256,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,049,476,000 after acquiring an additional 135,845 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,031,692 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,016,993,000 after acquiring an additional 85,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.59.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $96.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $174.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.60.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

