Brooktree Capital Management Takes $26,000 Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 133,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 261,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,831,000 after purchasing an additional 39,737 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRV opened at $99.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.92. Travelers Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $76.99 and a twelve month high of $155.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.17%.

TRV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.56.

In other Travelers Companies news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III bought 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.54 per share, with a total value of $79,421.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,253.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

