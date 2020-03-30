Brooktree Capital Management Takes Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,463 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,000. Honeywell International makes up 2.0% of Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Honeywell International by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,100,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,380,808,000 after buying an additional 7,032,228 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,784,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,271,911,000 after acquiring an additional 699,644 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Honeywell International by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,203,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $212,964,000 after acquiring an additional 631,916 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,721,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $658,756,000 after acquiring an additional 551,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,666,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $294,955,000 after acquiring an additional 518,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

HON opened at $131.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $93.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.00. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.93.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

