Brooktree Capital Management Takes Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 390 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,576,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Visa by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 57,938 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,388,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $582,775,000 after buying an additional 64,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Visa by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148,592 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,856,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.85.

NYSE:V opened at $161.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.44. The company has a market cap of $331.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total value of $1,218,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,251,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,371 shares of company stock valued at $6,489,589 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

