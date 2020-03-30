Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,776 by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) had its target price decreased by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 2,088 ($27.47) to GBX 1,776 ($23.36) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BRBY. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Burberry Group to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,240 ($29.47) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,600 ($34.20) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Burberry Group to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,850 ($24.34) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,793.20 ($23.59).

BRBY stock opened at GBX 1,289 ($16.96) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,645.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,991.46. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,017 ($13.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,362 ($31.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.99, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion and a PE ratio of 14.88.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

