CA Family Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Harsco by 829.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Harsco during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Harsco during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Harsco during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Harsco by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Harsco alerts:

Harsco stock opened at $6.33 on Monday. Harsco Co. has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.97. The company has a market cap of $498.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Harsco had a net margin of 31.08% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $399.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Harsco Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Harsco news, SVP Jeswant Gill acquired 6,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,402.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,169 shares in the company, valued at $281,183. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $153,250.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 34,364 shares of company stock valued at $218,568. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSC. TheStreet cut shares of Harsco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Harsco from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Harsco in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Harsco Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

Read More: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.