CA Family Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC)

CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in National Bank by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 996,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,095,000 after acquiring an additional 27,765 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in National Bank by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 984,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,658,000 after acquiring an additional 45,565 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in National Bank by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 570,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,075,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in National Bank by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,897,000 after acquiring an additional 25,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in National Bank by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 327,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after acquiring an additional 12,228 shares in the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Bank stock opened at $23.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.84. National Bank Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $727.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.06.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.15 million. National Bank had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Corp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. National Bank’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NBHC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Bank in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of National Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

