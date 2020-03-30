CA Family Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 705 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 705 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in BlackRock by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 171 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 847 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLK opened at $434.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $477.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $480.77. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $576.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 30.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 28.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from to in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $590.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $600.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.08.

In other BlackRock news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total value of $2,285,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.35, for a total value of $25,045,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,381 shares of company stock worth $60,691,912 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

