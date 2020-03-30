CA Family Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 12,934 Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.19.

In other Kinder Morgan news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $7,125,000.00. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $6,772,109.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,400,000 shares of company stock worth $24,858,000. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:KMI opened at $13.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.25 and its 200-day moving average is $19.98. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.