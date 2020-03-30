CA Family Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 9,053 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,053 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000. Intel comprises about 0.4% of CA Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 5,885.6% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $102,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058,262 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 2,208.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,181,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $250,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,700 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Intel by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,308,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,025 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,285,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $795,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valueworks LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 38,994.5% in the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 1,788,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,962. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,243 shares of company stock worth $2,214,260. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $52.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $223.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.11.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ThinkEquity started coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.08.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

