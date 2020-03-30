CA Family Wealth LLC Invests $313,000 in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,819 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $321,280,000. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $299,880,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,631,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,007,000 after purchasing an additional 674,863 shares in the last quarter. TAM Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $62,767,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 506.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 495,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,946,000 after purchasing an additional 413,583 shares in the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $99.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.24. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $80.06 and a 1-year high of $132.76. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.39% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $106.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. William Blair cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.17.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

