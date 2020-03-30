CA Family Wealth LLC Invests $540,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 292 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000. Amazon.com comprises 0.4% of CA Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 56.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 724,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,615,847 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $1,900.10 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,185.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,962.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,844.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target for the company. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,650.00 price target (up previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,450.00 price target (up previously from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Aegis raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,333.20.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

