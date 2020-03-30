CA Family Wealth LLC Invests $791,000 in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,499 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000. Cisco Systems comprises 0.5% of CA Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 316,192 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,393 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 55,270 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 43,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,268 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,545,000 after purchasing an additional 12,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems stock opened at $38.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.85. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The company has a market cap of $164.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from to in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.64.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.